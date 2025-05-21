OTS Heads of State sign declaration at Informal Summit in Budapest

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 21 May 2025 16:21 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. On May 21, a Declaration was signed at the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, Trend reports.

The Declaration, consisting of 71 points, was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Will be updated

