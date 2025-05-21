Iran’s defense doctrine excludes production of nuclear weapons - First VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Iran’s defense doctrine has no place for the production or use of nuclear weapons, the country’s First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref said during a Cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

Aref emphasized that Iran independently pursues the development of science and technology, including its nuclear potential, without taking orders from any external party.

He noted that Iran follows a set path agreed upon during indirect talks with the United States, highlighting that Iran’s red line is uranium enrichment on its territory.

Iran’s First VP emphasized that if the country had refrained from enriching uranium on its soil, the prolonged unilateral U.S. sanctions imposed over the years would have been unnecessary.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

