Azerbaijan pours substantial resources into new housing development in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Restoration and reconstruction efforts in the Azerbaijani Shusha continue at full pace, with a new phase of residential development now underway, Trend reports.

The latest initiative involves the construction of twelve buildings in the D-4 residential block as part of the second phase of development in Shusha, which has been declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world.

The scope of work includes landscaping, internal infrastructure, supply of related goods and services, and the construction of buildings No. 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, and 12.

The Shusha City State Reserve Administration has already launched preparations and is currently searching for a contractor to execute the project.

The administration estimates that the cost of the planned work will be approximately 20.6 million manat ($12.1 million).

Previously, the administration had begun work on buildings 4 through 9 in the first phase of the D-4 residential area.

