President Erdoğan expresses confidence in President Ilham Aliyev’s legacy as peacemaker

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. We are closely monitoring the processes taking place in the Caucasus - a strategically important region for the Turkic world, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS), Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He noted that we are happy that Azerbaijan has agreed on a peace treaty with Armenia.

"If a permanent peace is established between the two countries, it will certainly bring many opportunities for the Turkic world. I am confident that at this moment, the Victorious President Ilham Aliyev will go down in history as a leader who will bring peace to the region," he added.