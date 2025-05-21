President of Uzbekistan proposes strategic partnership deal for Turkic States at Baku summit

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to sign an agreement on strategic partnership, eternal friendship, and fraternity between Turkic states at the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an informal meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS on May 21 in Budapest.

The head of state noted that in a short period, the members of the OTS have achieved practical and effective results within the organization.

"The recent forum of economic think tanks held in Tashkent once again confirmed the enormous potential for expanding our cooperation," Mirziyoyev emphasized.

According to him, the agreement initiated by Uzbekistan is becoming especially relevant in the current conditions.

"Undoubtedly, this document will serve as a basis for bringing our peoples closer together and will become a long-term legal basis for multilateral cooperation," he said.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that the signing of the agreement in Baku will be an important step towards strengthening the unity of the Turkic world.

