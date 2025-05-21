Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan enhance security and economic co-op with new pact

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 21. The Mazhilis of Kazakhstan (the lower house of the country’s bicameral parliament) has approved a document on the deepening and expansion of allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, signed on April 19, 2024, in Astana, Trend reports.



"The document covers a wide range of areas of cooperation, within which several bilateral agreements are already in effect. It reaffirms mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, transport, water-energy, and agricultural sectors, including issues related to ensuring food security through the creation of joint ventures, as well as enhancing the spiritual and cultural closeness of the fraternal peoples of both countries," the statement reads.



The agreement also emphasizes joint efforts to counter new security challenges and threats, including:

Terrorism;

Extremism and separatism;

Transnational organized crime;

Cybercrime;

Illegal migration;

Human trafficking.



In addition, the illegal trade of weapons, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.



On the same day, the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan ratified an agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on mutual protection of investments.