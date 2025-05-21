Russia resumes natural gas supplies to Azerbaijan in 4M2025

Azerbaijan resumed natural gas imports from Russia in the first quarter, bringing in nearly 18 million cubic meters valued at around $3 million, after no imports in the same period last year. Overall, Azerbaijan’s gas imports reached approximately 146 million cubic meters, while exports totaled about 6 billion cubic meters in the same timeframe.

