Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. Hungary is Azerbaijan’s reliable strategic partner, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Trend reports.

“Hungary is a country that pursues an independent policy, and its international standing continues to grow. I congratulate Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on all the successes achieved,” the head of state emphasized.