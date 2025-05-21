Kyrgyzstan, Hungary experience significant growth in trade over last five years – Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. The volume of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary has doubled over the past five years, the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov said during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state also expressed gratitude to the Hungarian side for the decision to increase the authorized capital of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to $50 million. According to him, this decision opens new prospects for the realization of joint initiatives and projects.

In addition, Zhaparov noted the importance of Hungary's participation in infrastructure projects aimed at developing transport corridors between Europe and Central Asia, and expressed interest in Hungarian experience in logistics and new technologies.

The President expressed readiness to fully support the initiatives of Hungarian investors, provide them with protection and assistance in the implementation of projects.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to make joint efforts for further constructive cooperation, strengthening strategic partnership and fraternal relations between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

On May 20, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, arrived in Budapest on a working visit to participate in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).