Azerbaijan's revenues from electricity export to Georgia show uptick in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan sent a whopping 405.4 million kWh of electricity over to Georgia, raking in $23.1 million. This marked a 15.8 percent uptick in volume and a 28.3 percent jump in value compared to 2024, proving that they really hit the nail on the head this time around. The total electricity exports to Russia, Georgia, and Iran hit the jackpot at 440.4 million kWh, ringing in at a cool $24.4 million.
