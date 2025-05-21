Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates Hungary's contribution to strengthening institutional capacity of OTS - Sadyr Zhaparov

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates Hungary's contribution to strengthening the institutional capacity of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov said during the informal summit of the OTS in Budapest, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Hungary, being an active and respected observer of the organization, has consistently demonstrated its deep commitment to our common values and historical and cultural heritage. Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates Hungary's contribution to strengthening the institutional capacity of our organization," he said.

According to Zhaparov, the fact that the OTS summit is being held for the first time in Europe, in Budapest, is a historic and symbolic milestone. He emphasized that Hungary has become a bridge between the European Union and the Turkic world.

"Today's meeting in Budapest is a logical continuation of the summit held in Bishkek last November. The current Kyrgyz Chairmanship under the motto “Strengthening the Turkic World: economic integration, sustainable development, digital future and security for all” is aimed at deepening cooperation within our organization. We are committed to implementing the priorities of our Chairmanship and count on the active support of all Member States in this direction," the President said.