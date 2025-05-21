Uzbekistan, ROX GROUP sign MoU for large-scale construction projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Vietnamese company ROX GROUP have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate large-scale investment and construction projects across Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

As per the agreement, both parties will join forces to roll up their sleeves and work on the development of multifunctional residential complexes in prime locations, including Tashkent and Bukhara. The projects aim to meet the growing demand for modern housing and contribute to the expansion of sustainable urban spaces in Uzbekistan.

The signing of this MoU is set to open up new opportunities for strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Vietnam. It will also provide a platform for introducing cutting-edge technologies and international expertise to Uzbekistan's growing construction sector. The initiative underscores the mutual commitment to fostering long-term cooperation and sustainable development between the two nations.

ROX GROUP is a Vietnamese company founded in 1996. It operates in the fields of real estate, technology, hospitality, and financial services. With over 2,000 employees, the company is actively expanding its international footprint, including in European markets.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel