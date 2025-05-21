Uzbekistan, Hungary tie knot on nuclear energy cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. As part of the official visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Hungary, an Agreement on Cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed between Uzbekistan’s Uzatom Agency and Hungary’s state-owned enterprise MVM EGI Zrt, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President’s Office.

The agreement outlines joint scientific research, the development and implementation of advanced technological solutions, the supply and use of dry cooling systems at nuclear power plants, localization of related technologies, the establishment of necessary infrastructure, and the organization of professional training and capacity building for specialists in the field.

The memorandum, consequently, establishes the groundwork for a sustainable and symbiotic long-term alliance. The text delineates the structural paradigm and operational modalities for synergistic collaboration in the execution of nuclear power facility development initiatives within the jurisdiction of Uzbekistan.

Founded in 1948, MVM EGI Zrt is a leading player in the energy sector both in Hungary and internationally. The company specializes in the development of water-saving cooling systems and has successfully implemented its technologies at thousands of facilities worldwide, ensuring reliability and energy efficiency.

