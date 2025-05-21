China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to boost OTS transport connectivity - President Zhaparov

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad will make a significant contribution to improving transport connectivity between the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov said during the informal summit of the OTS in Budapest, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Kyrgyzstan attaches special importance to the development of transport corridors and the effective use of its transit potential. In this regard, the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad is definitely a historic regional project. We are confident that this project will make a significant contribution to improving transport connectivity between the member states of the organization," Zhaparov said.

According to him, the railroad route through Kyrgyzstan will reduce the overland distance from China to Europe by 900 kilometers and reduce the delivery time by a full week.

China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on June 6, 2024, to support the implementation of the railway project and resolve financing issues. On July 26, a joint project company - China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC - was registered.

The design capacity of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad increased to 10-12 million tons of cargo per year. On December 27, 2024, the construction of the railroad was launched in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The total length of the route is about 500 kilometers, of which more than 300 kilometers will pass through the territory of Kyrgyzstan.