Iran executes attacker behind Azerbaijani Embassy assault

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The man who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran was executed in Tehran this morning, Trend reports via Iran’s Judiciary Information Portal.

The Tehran Criminal Court conducted an investigation into Hoseinzadeh, who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023. The Tehran Prosecutor’s Office brought several charges against him, including the intentional murder of an Azerbaijani national inside the embassy using a firearm, illegal possession and storage of weapons and ammunition, and disturbing public order. The prosecution called for the maximum penalty.

Following the submission of the indictment, the case was reviewed over several court sessions attended by the defendant and his legal representatives. The court ultimately sentenced him to death.

After the ruling was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, the attacker was executed this morning at 8:00 a.m. local time.

A terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023. One embassy staff member was killed in the attack, and two others were injured.