Iran heeds Azerbaijan's solid diplomatic stance - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Earlier, it was announced that Yasin Huseynzadeh, who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, was executed this morning in Tehran..

Commenting on the development, political analyst Tural Ismayilov told Trend that despite ongoing tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan, recent developments — including the visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan in April 2025 and the punishment of the embassy attacker — indicate positive signals for the normalization of relations.

“The meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and joint statements during the visit opened promising prospects for boosting economic, trade, and regional cooperation. This visit highlights a mutual desire to advance ties based on shared interests. Future ties could be shaped by economic projects, regional security, and deeper diplomatic dialogue.

Azerbaijan’s growing economic and geopolitical role, particularly in North-South and East-West transport corridors, creates attractive opportunities for Iran. The two countries have considerable potential for collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in joint initiatives in the Caspian Sea basin and gas supply. For instance, Azerbaijan’s gas exports and Iran’s demand in regional energy markets can create mutually beneficial synergies. Additionally, Iran’s support for strategic projects such as the Zangezur Corridor could accelerate regional integration, aligning with the interests of both nations,” he said.

He added that cultural and historical ties, including shared religious and cultural values, are another asset for strengthening people-to-people dialogue.

“Moreover, both countries can deepen cooperation in combating terrorism, ensuring border security, and taking joint measures against smuggling. Iran’s intention to overcome international isolation further drives rapprochement with Azerbaijan, which is regarded as a reliable partner in the region,” Ismayilov noted.

In a statement to Trend, political analyst Turan Rzayev also said that the execution of the terrorist who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy is highly significant both legally and politically.

According to him, the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran signaled a serious threat not only to Azerbaijan but to all diplomatic missions around the world.

“This was not merely an assault on a single diplomatic post. It constituted a violation of international law and posed a direct threat to state sovereignty and the security of the Azerbaijani people. Following the incident, official Baku consistently emphasized that the perpetrator must be punished with the utmost severity, and that the matter must not be swept under the rug. While some domestic political circles in Iran attempted to attribute the attack to the attacker’s ‘personal motives,’ Azerbaijan firmly maintained that this was a terrorist act targeting a diplomatic mission—an entity under the explicit protection of the host state—and must carry both legal and political consequences,” he said.

Rzayev concluded that recent developments indicate Iran has acknowledged and accepted Azerbaijan’s principled stance.

