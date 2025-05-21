Uzbekistan aims to cut through red tape for its nationals heading to US

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. The government of Uzbekistan plans to simplify the visa regime for Uzbek citizens traveling to the United States, Trend reports, citing the National Database of Legislation of Uzbekistan.

This initiative is outlined in a decree by the President of Uzbekistan titled "Measures to Significantly Increase the Flow of Tourists and Rapidly Expand the Volume of Tourism Services in 2025–2026, and to Enhance the Role and Importance of Tourism in the Economy."

In line with the decree, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been given the ball to roll out a visa-free regime for US citizens visiting Uzbekistan for up to 30 days, all within the next three months.



Simultaneously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with kicking off talks with US authorities to lighten the load on visa requirements for Uzbek citizens.

Following the negotiation process, the ministry is expected to present specific proposals aimed at expanding mutual travel opportunities and promoting tourism exchanges between the two countries.

