Azerbaijan reports major progress in mine clearance across liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ Humanitarian demining operations are being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation by organizations involved in mine clearance efforts, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a statement to Trend.

More than 200,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war as a result of ongoing intensive operations.

In an update issued last week, ANAMA said 36 anti-personnel mines, 23 anti-tank mines, and 377 Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) were identified and safely removed.

Additionally, ​​1,291.8 hectares of land were swept clean of mines over the past week.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

