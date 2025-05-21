Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia strengthen economic ties with joint business council

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia have officially launched a joint Business Council, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed in Bishkek by Temir Sariev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, and Hassan bin Moejeb Al-Huwaizi, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of Saudi Arabia.

The council is expected to serve as a key platform for launching joint projects, boosting trade, and attracting investment in energy, construction, agriculture, healthcare, and tourism.

The meeting of the Kyrgyz-Saudi business representatives has kicked off in Bishkek today, bringing together 35 representatives from some of Saudi Arabia’s largest companies. B2B meetings were held between Kyrgyz and Saudi businesses, including representatives from energy, construction, agribusiness, logistics, tourism, IT, and healthcare, to discuss specific areas of cooperation.

During the meetings, Saudi businesses expressed strong interest in investing in the Kyrgyz economy, while Kyrgyz entrepreneurs showed enthusiasm for expanding into Middle Eastern markets. According to the Chamber of Commerce, several meetings have already led to preliminary cooperation agreements.