Global repercussions of Russian-Ukrainian war experienced universally - Erdoğan

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. The global consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war are being felt by everyone, said President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

In his speech at the informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Hungary's Budapest, Erdoğan noted that, for the first time since the onset of the conflict in 2022, the parties convened once more in Istanbul.

“We remain committed to maintaining close dialogue with both countries to secure a comprehensive ceasefire and establish a just and lasting peace. Simultaneously, our efforts to restore Syria’s independence after more than a decade of conflict continue unabated. Seizing this crucial opportunity is essential—not only for Syria’s future but also for sustaining stability throughout the region and beyond,” he said

