Kyrgyzstan hopes IsDB to become key partner in Kambarata HPP-1 project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. The Kyrgyz government hopes that the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will become one of its key partners in the implementation of the strategically important Kambarata Hydropower Plant-1 (HPP-1) project, said First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Amangeldiev made the statement during talks with IsDB President Muhammad Al Jasser on the sidelines of the IsDB Group’s Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors, currently taking place in Algiers, Algeria.

The Kyrgyz official emphasized that the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 is one of Kyrgyzstan’s most pressing and high-priority infrastructure projects.

According to Amangeldiev, preparatory works are currently being funded from domestic resources, while the update of the feasibility study and the development of the environmental impact assessment are proceeding on schedule and are expected to be completed by the end of May 2025.

The Deputy Chairman also highlighted the successful track record of cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank, particularly through the implementation of the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000).

Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev had previously stated that Kambarata-1, located on the Naryn River in the Toktogul district, is expected to take 6.5 years to complete. With an installed capacity of 1,860 MW, the plant is projected to generate 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually. The total cost of the project is estimated at $3.5 billion, with construction scheduled to begin by the end of this year, subject to financing.

Last year, the World Bank approved an additional $13.6 million in funding for the ongoing technical assistance related to the Kambarata-1 project. This is in addition to the $5 million previously allocated to support the plant’s development. The funding is being used to update the technical studies conducted in 2014 in order to reaffirm the project’s feasibility and economic viability.

