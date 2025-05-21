Azerbaijan and Russia's Dagestan deepen bilateral relations in latest meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Rizvan Gazimagomedov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan, on May 21, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting highlighted the special importance of Azerbaijan-Dagestan relations within the broader cooperation framework between Azerbaijan and Russia, emphasizing the shared historical and cultural values between the two regions.

The discussion also noted the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dagestan in trade and economic relations, transport and logistics, industrial cooperation, agriculture and agro-industry, as well as humanitarian fields.

During the meeting, the implementation of the Action Plan for the development of key cooperation directions for 2023-2025 was reviewed, and participants exchanged views on promising areas to further expand collaboration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel