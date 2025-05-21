Uzbekistan plans to allow Azerbaijani citizens entry with ID cards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Uzbekistan plans to allow citizens of Azerbaijan to enter the country using only their national ID cards, Trend reports.

The measure is outlined in a decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Similar rules are expected to apply to citizens of Russia and Kazakhstan. Entry to Uzbekistan would be permitted with either an internal passport or ID card, including a so-called "kinder passport" for children under 16.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been given three months to start negotiations with the relevant countries and submit proposals based on the outcome.