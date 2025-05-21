Hungary willing to invest in key sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy - PM

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21.​ Hungary is open to exploring promising projects and ready to invest in key sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Speaking at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, in Hungary's Budapest, Orbán highlighted the successful work of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund and emphasized the importance of channeling its resources into strategic projects that will serve as a foundation for deepening bilateral cooperation.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan is continuing to enhance its economic position, the Hungarian prime minister praised the country's prosperity and tenacity in spite of its complicated geographical location.

President Zhaparov, in turn, emphasized the active growth of intergovernmental ties and the expanding trade, economic, and investment relations between the two countries.