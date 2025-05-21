Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Hungary willing to invest in key sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy - PM

Kyrgyzstan Materials 21 May 2025 13:57 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21.​ Hungary is open to exploring promising projects and ready to invest in key sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Speaking at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, in Hungary's Budapest, Orbán highlighted the successful work of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund and emphasized the importance of channeling its resources into strategic projects that will serve as a foundation for deepening bilateral cooperation.

Noting that Kyrgyzstan is continuing to enhance its economic position, the Hungarian prime minister praised the country's prosperity and tenacity in spite of its complicated geographical location.

President Zhaparov, in turn, emphasized the active growth of intergovernmental ties and the expanding trade, economic, and investment relations between the two countries.

Following the talks, both sides agreed to jointly advance constructive cooperation, reinforce their strategic partnership, and further strengthen the brotherly ties between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

The President of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Budapest on May 20 for a working visit to participate in the informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

