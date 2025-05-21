Return issue will not leave Azerbaijan’s agenda until it is realized - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The return issue will not leave Azerbaijan’s agenda until it is realized, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the participants of the international conference on “Return to Western Azerbaijan as an Important Condition for the Supremacy of Human Rights”, Trend reports.

"I would like to emphasize in particular that the desire of Western Azerbaijanis to return does not mean a territorial claim against Armenia, and Armenia should abandon attempts to portray this desire in this manner. This issue will not leave Azerbaijan’s agenda until the return is realized. Of course, Western Azerbaijanis who will return to their homeland should also be provided with security guarantees.

We believe that this international conference, which serves the goal of increasing the awareness of the world community about Western Azerbaijan, will make a significant contribution to the return of our compatriots to their native lands.

We believe that Western Azerbaijanis will return to their native lands safely and with dignity, and that lasting peace will be established in the region," the head of state noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel