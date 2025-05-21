Spanish Aqualia sets sights on groundbreaking wastewater treatment projects in Kazakhstan

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Aqualia, a global leader in water purification and supply technologies, has expressed interest in undertaking wastewater treatment plant projects in Kazakhstan. During a meeting with Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, Aqualia’s CEO for Central Asia, José Miguel Santos González, emphasized the company’s extensive international experience, including projects in 18 countries.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register