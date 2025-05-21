Azerbaijani oil recedes in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 20 decreased by $0.45 (0.67 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.17 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.49 (0.74 percent) to $65.87 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude dipped by $0.47 (0.89 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $52.42 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0.39 (0.59 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $65.61 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel