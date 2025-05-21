KazMunayGas subsidiary announces new dev’t for hydrogen storage and transportation
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas subsidiary KMG Engineering held its third annual hydrogen energy symposium, bringing together global specialists to examine the hydrogen value chain. Green, blue, and white hydrogen generation, storage, transportation, and regulation were covered. The event also launched the Digital Hydrogen Atlas of Kazakhstan, developed with KazMunayGas, which analyses low-impact hydrogen production options.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy