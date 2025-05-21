KazMunayGas subsidiary announces new dev’t for hydrogen storage and transportation

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas subsidiary KMG Engineering held its third annual hydrogen energy symposium, bringing together global specialists to examine the hydrogen value chain. Green, blue, and white hydrogen generation, storage, transportation, and regulation were covered. The event also launched the Digital Hydrogen Atlas of Kazakhstan, developed with KazMunayGas, which analyses low-impact hydrogen production options.

