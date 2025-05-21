President of Kyrgyzstan pushes for premier-level synergy on Turkic Fund

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov has called for coordinating the activities of the Turkic Investment Fund at the level of heads of government, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the announcement during the informal summit of the OTS in Budapest.

“I consider it expedient to coordinate trade and economic mechanisms, in particular the activity of the Turkic Investment Fund, at the level of heads of government,” the President said.

According to Zhaparov, several important events are scheduled to be held in the country within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship in the OTS.

"Invitations to some of them have already been sent. We hope for the active participation of our brotherly countries. In this context, on the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, I invite heads of governments to participate in the first autumn meeting of heads of governments and vice-presidents of the organization, which will be held for the first time this year. I am convinced that this meeting will help to promptly resolve key issues and further strengthen our cooperation," the head of state said.

Zhaparov also noted that Kyrgyzstan has proposed several draft agreements aimed at further stimulating mutual cooperation among the OTS countries.

“I am confident that these proposals will soon be adopted and put into action,” he said.