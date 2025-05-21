Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 41 currencies increased, and four currencies decreased compared to May 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,021 rials, and one euro is 644,878 rials, while on May 20, one euro was 641,493 rials.

Currency Rial on May 21 Rial on May 20 1 US dollar USD 573,021 570,956 1 British pound GBP 766,268 762,497 1 Swiss franc CHF 688,627 684,369 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,280 58,920 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,641 55,429 1 Danish krone DKK 86,454 85,997 1 Indian rupee INR 6,698 6,684 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,030 155,468 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,865,592 1,857,926 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,804 202,264 100 Japanese yen JPY 395,937 393,740 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,196 73,002 1 Omani rial OMR 1,488,521 1,483,070 1 Canadian dollar CAD 410,966 409,308 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,549 338,282 1 South African rand ZAR 31,963 31,594 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,756 14,694 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,099 7,100 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,423 156,856 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,739 43,576 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 366,979 368,681 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,806 152,255 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,523,992 1,518,500 1 Singapore dollar SGD 442,326 440,880 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,607 469,267 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,067 19,046 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,402 417,553 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,685 103,517 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,376 79,141 100 Thai baht THB 1,742,091 1,724,083 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,327 133,012 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,050 411,066 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 808,210 805,298 1 euro EUR 644,878 641,493 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,934 111,712 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,223 208,448 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,897 34,712 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,197 8,142 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,006 174,338 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,830 335,859 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,028,358 1,024,923 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,823 55,250 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,337 162,683 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,052 6,057

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,365 rials and $1 costs 712,959 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,510 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,540 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 838,000–841,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 943,000–946,000 rials.

