Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 21

Business Materials 21 May 2025 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 21

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 41 currencies increased, and four currencies decreased compared to May 20.

As for CBI, $1 equals 573,021 rials, and one euro is 644,878 rials, while on May 20, one euro was 641,493 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 21

Rial on May 20

1 US dollar

USD

573,021

570,956

1 British pound

GBP

766,268

762,497

1 Swiss franc

CHF

688,627

684,369

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,280

58,920

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,641

55,429

1 Danish krone

DKK

86,454

85,997

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,698

6,684

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,030

155,468

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,865,592

1,857,926

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,804

202,264

100 Japanese yen

JPY

395,937

393,740

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,196

73,002

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,488,521

1,483,070

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

410,966

409,308

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,549

338,282

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,963

31,594

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,756

14,694

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,099

7,100

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,423

156,856

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,739

43,576

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

366,979

368,681

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,806

152,255

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,523,992

1,518,500

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

442,326

440,880

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,607

469,267

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,067

19,046

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,402

417,553

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,685

103,517

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,376

79,141

100 Thai baht

THB

1,742,091

1,724,083

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,327

133,012

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

411,050

411,066

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

808,210

805,298

1 euro

EUR

644,878

641,493

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,934

111,712

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,223

208,448

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,897

34,712

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,197

8,142

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,006

174,338

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,830

335,859

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,028,358

1,024,923

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,823

55,250

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,337

162,683

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,052

6,057

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,365 rials and $1 costs 712,959 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,510 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,540 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 838,000–841,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 943,000–946,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more