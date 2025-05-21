Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 41 currencies increased, and four currencies decreased compared to May 20.
As for CBI, $1 equals 573,021 rials, and one euro is 644,878 rials, while on May 20, one euro was 641,493 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on May 21
|
Rial on May 20
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
573,021
|
570,956
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
766,268
|
762,497
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
688,627
|
684,369
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,280
|
58,920
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
55,641
|
55,429
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
86,454
|
85,997
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,698
|
6,684
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
156,030
|
155,468
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,865,592
|
1,857,926
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
202,804
|
202,264
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
395,937
|
393,740
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,196
|
73,002
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,488,521
|
1,483,070
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
410,966
|
409,308
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
338,549
|
338,282
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,963
|
31,594
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,756
|
14,694
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,099
|
7,100
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,423
|
156,856
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,739
|
43,576
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
366,979
|
368,681
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,806
|
152,255
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,523,992
|
1,518,500
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
442,326
|
440,880
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
470,607
|
469,267
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,067
|
19,046
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
273
|
272
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
418,402
|
417,553
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
103,685
|
103,517
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,376
|
79,141
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,742,091
|
1,724,083
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
133,327
|
133,012
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
411,050
|
411,066
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
808,210
|
805,298
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
644,878
|
641,493
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
111,934
|
111,712
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
209,223
|
208,448
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,897
|
34,712
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,197
|
8,142
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
175,006
|
174,338
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
336,830
|
335,859
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,028,358
|
1,024,923
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
55,823
|
55,250
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
163,337
|
162,683
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,052
|
6,057
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 802,365 rials and $1 costs 712,959 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 780,510 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,540 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 838,000–841,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 943,000–946,000 rials.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel