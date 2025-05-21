Spanish companies eager to operate in Azerbaijan - speaker of Congress of Deputies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Spanish companies are highly interested in operating in Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Francina Armengol said during a meeting with Azerbaijan Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

In the course of the dialogue, Armengol articulated the prevailing dynamics of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Spain as commendable, conveying optimism that legislative bodies will persist in endorsing collaborative initiatives between the respective administrations.



She emphasized that the evolution of bilateral economic synergies between the two nations holds significant strategic value, with numerous Spanish enterprises expressing substantial interest in establishing operations within the Azerbaijani market.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, which was led by Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, was in the Kingdom of Spain for an official visit on May 19-20.

