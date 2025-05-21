IsDB, Islamic Relief USA ink donor contribution agreement

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 21. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), acting as the trustee for the Global Islamic Fund for Refugees (GIFR), signed a Donor Contribution Agreement (DCA), with Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), a prominent U.S.-based humanitarian and development organization, bolstering the Fund’s mission to provide sustainable aid and empowerment to refugees and displaced populations worldwide, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

This new contribution builds on the GIFR’s growing momentum, which has already secured US$110 million in commitments—including US$50 million each from the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), plus US$10 million from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

IRUSA's contribution marks a milestone in the GIFR's resource mobilization, expanding its ecosystem and underscoring its global perspective in addressing refugee crises.

With this contribution, IRUSA becomes the newest member to join the GIFR steering committee, a main governance body of the GIFR which reviews and approves allocation of funding to projects serving the forcibly displaced populations and their host communities in theIsDB member countries.

The GIFR is a unique, Shariah-compliant fund designed to provide sustainable financial support to refugees and displaced people, especially in IsDB member countries. Its pilot intervention, the Regional Emergency Response Initiative for Sudanese Refugees, demonstrates its commitment to addressing pressing crises with targeted, impactful programs. The IRUSA contribution will further bolster funding for programs that enhance access to education, water, sanitation, shelter, and other critical services for those affected by forced displacement.