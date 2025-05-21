Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic set to expand co-op in urban mobility solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are exploring potential areas of cooperation in urban mobility, particularly within the framework of ongoing projects involving the Czech-based company Škoda Group, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said in a post on his official X account, Trend reports.

“We held a meeting with Petr Novotny, Chief Executive Officer of Skoda Group.

In the course of the meeting, Škoda Group presented detailed information about its services and products. We discussed opportunities for collaboration within the scope of urban mobility projects,” the post reads.

