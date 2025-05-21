Kazakhstan set to open permanent OTS representation soon - President Tokayev

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. Kazakhstan plans to open a permanent representation in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the near future, the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said at an informal meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“Kazakhstan has taken several comprehensive measures. In particular, the Protocol on Amendments to the Nakhchivan Agreement has been ratified, and a permanent representative of Kazakhstan in the Organization of Turkic States has been appointed. Soon, it is planned to open a permanent representative office,” he noted.

The President of Kazakhstan also stated that the 14th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States will be held in Astana on June 11-12.

“The city of Aktau was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world this year. Specific measures have been taken for the successful fulfillment of this important task. On the initiative of Kazakhstan, a consultative platform of central electoral bodies was established last week, the first meeting of which was successfully held in the holy city of Turkestan,” the head of state added.