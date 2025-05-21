Iran's non-oil export figures to Azerbaijan drop in recent months

In the first month of the current Iranian year, Iran’s non-oil exports to Azerbaijan dropped to around $33 million and 51,000 tons — a decline of over 6 percent in value and nearly 20 percent in volume compared to the same period last year. Overall, Iran’s non-oil exports also saw a decrease, totaling approximately $2.9 billion for the month.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register