Turkmenistan halves natural gas sales to Azerbaijan in 2025
Turkmenistan has nearly halved its natural gas exports to Azerbaijan in the first quarter, with imports dropping to around 130 million cubic meters valued at roughly 20 million dollars. Despite this decline, Azerbaijan’s overall natural gas exports surged.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy