BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed that the fifth round of Iran-US talks to resolve differences over Iran's nuclear program will be held in Rome on May 23, the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to Bagai, Iran agreed to Oman's proposal to hold the next round of talks "in the Italian capital on Friday."

He added that Iranian negotiators are "determined to protect the rights and interests of the Iranian people."