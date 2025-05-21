US to make efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Marco Rubio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The US's main focus is on making efforts to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Acting Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Trend reports.

He noted that the risk of renewed armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia remains, and the United States is making efforts to prevent it.

"Our main focus is to help achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. There is a real risk of conflict, and we are making efforts to prevent it," he stressed.