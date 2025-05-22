Portugal notes boost in crude oil imports from Azerbaijanin 4M2025
Azerbaijan significantly increased crude oil exports to Portugal in early 2025, with export volumes rising by nearly 90 percent and revenues by over 60 percent compared to last year. Overall, Azerbaijan exported crude oil and related products worth around $4.6 billion to multiple countries during the same period.
