Azerbaijan's wheat import expenditures soar in 4M2025
From the start of the year until the spring of 2025, Azerbaijan rolled in a hefty 419,100 tons of wheat, raking in a cool $90.5 million. The volume shot up by a whopping 57.2 percent, while the cost climbed the ladder by 51.6 percent when stacked against the same months in 2024. Wheat accounted for a mere 1.11 percent of the country’s total imports during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy