Azerbaijan's wheat import expenditures soar in 4M2025

From the start of the year until the spring of 2025, Azerbaijan rolled in a hefty 419,100 tons of wheat, raking in a cool $90.5 million. The volume shot up by a whopping 57.2 percent, while the cost climbed the ladder by 51.6 percent when stacked against the same months in 2024. Wheat accounted for a mere 1.11 percent of the country’s total imports during this period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register