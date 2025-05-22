Azerbaijan's revenues from natural gas exports to Greece hit new heights in 1Q2025

From January through March 2025, Azerbaijan exported 206.5 million cubic meters of natural gas to Greece, earning $115.5 million, a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024. Overall, Azerbaijan's natural gas exports reached 5.9 billion cubic meters, valued at $82.2 million, with additional imports from Russia and Turkmenistan.

