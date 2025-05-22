Azerbaijan's revenues from natural gas exports to Greece hit new heights in 1Q2025
From January through March 2025, Azerbaijan exported 206.5 million cubic meters of natural gas to Greece, earning $115.5 million, a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024. Overall, Azerbaijan's natural gas exports reached 5.9 billion cubic meters, valued at $82.2 million, with additional imports from Russia and Turkmenistan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy