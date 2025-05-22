Azerbaijani-Russian trade volume sees strong activity in 4M2025

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Russia took off like a rocket, soaring nearly 40 percent in the first four months of 2025, thanks primarily to a significant uptick in imports from Russia. Even though exports to Russia took a bit of a hit, the non-oil product shipments managed to hold their own, ensuring that Russia remains a key player in Azerbaijan’s trading game.

