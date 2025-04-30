Azerbaijani diaspora successfully promotes nation's culture in Canada (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijanis living in Canada's Ottawa and Toronto continue their efforts to promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, history, and national values, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

For this, they organize various events and participate in international festivals, which is extremely important in terms of Azerbaijan's global promotion.

One such event took place in Ottawa. Organized by the Azerbaijani Students Association, the event was titled "Azerbaijani Cultural Gala."

The evening was held with the aim of introducing Azerbaijan's rich culture, history, and national values to Azerbaijani youth living in Canada, diaspora members, as well as the local community. Students of the “Karabakh” Azerbaijani Language School shared information about Azerbaijan and recited poems. Students from the “My Azerbaijan” weekend school performed national dances. The event also included presentations dedicated to Azerbaijan's history. Decorative corners set up at the venue, along with national symbols and samples of craftsmanship, gave attendees the opportunity to become acquainted with the country's rich historical and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, students from the “My Azerbaijan” weekend school operating under the Canada Azerbaijan House participated in the Multicultural Children's Festival. The festival was organized by the Turkish Culture and Folklore Association of Canada. Under the direction of weekend school dance instructor Orkhan Islamov, the young compatriots performed national dance numbers. Particularly, the dance performed to the song "Oh my dear motherland, Azerbaijan," sung in English, drew great interest and was met with applause.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel