TotalEnergies expands renewable capacity in early 2025

TotalEnergies reported strong first-quarter results for its integrated power segment in 2025, with net power production rising 18% year-on-year to 11.3 TWh. The increase was driven by higher renewable output and recent acquisitions of flexible gas-fired capacity in the UK and US.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register