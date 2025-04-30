Kazakhstan teams up with France for pioneering livestock genetics breakthrough
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Amangali Berdalin, met with a French delegation to discuss enhancing cooperation with the French genetic company SYNETICS in the fields of livestock breeding and genetics. The meeting led to an agreement on a future Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan’s National Reference Laboratory for Veterinary Medicine and its French counterpart.
