Kazakhstan teams up with France for pioneering livestock genetics breakthrough

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Amangali Berdalin, met with a French delegation to discuss enhancing cooperation with the French genetic company SYNETICS in the fields of livestock breeding and genetics. The meeting led to an agreement on a future Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan’s National Reference Laboratory for Veterinary Medicine and its French counterpart.

