Azerbaijani Central Bank predicts climate change impact on inflation (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's Central Bank spotlighted climate change's long-term impact on inflation in its Sustainability Finance Report. The report projects that through this factor the total inflation will amount to 0.5-1 percentage points. According to the report, in 2024 the bank also assessed the impact of green transition on macroeconomic indicators, especially monetary policy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register