EDB reports Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to lead Central Asian irrigation by 2040

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) anticipates that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will constitute 82 percent of the irrigation equipment demand in Central Asia by 2040. Central Asia is anticipated to experience substantial agricultural modernization, with an estimated 10.6 million hectares of irrigated land by 2040. Kazakhstan will manage 26 percent (2.7 million hectares), and Uzbekistan will manage 41 percent (4.3 million hectares) of this.

