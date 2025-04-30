Visa sets pace for Kazakhstan’s explosive payment card growth in 2025

As of March 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has seen an increase in the issuance of payment cards, alongside a rise in cards from international systems. Data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that Visa remains the most popular card choice among Kazakhstanis, although MasterCard has significantly expanded its market share over the past year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register