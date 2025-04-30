Azerbaijan celebrates 26th anniversary of its special forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ Azerbaijan is celebrating the 26th anniversary of the establishment of its Special Forces today, Trend reports.

The Special Forces were officially created on April 30, 1999. The formation of the unit involved officers and sergeants who had participated in the First Karabakh War.

A significant role in the creation of Azerbaijan's Special Forces was played by the Special Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces. Additionally, Azerbaijani special forces personnel underwent training at courses held in various countries’ training centers and repeatedly achieved high results in competitions in the US, Türkiye, and Pakistan.

Special Forces units actively participated in the battles in April 2016, where they destroyed a significant amount of enemy manpower and military equipment.

In the Second Karabakh War, which began on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan’s Special Forces demonstrated great courage. They made a substantial contribution to the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from enemy occupation. A legendary operation by the Special Forces, which involved scaling cliffs and liberating the city of Shusha from occupation, has gone down in world military history.