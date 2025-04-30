Kyrgyzstan to enhance public services through partnership between MEGA and Kyzmat

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 30. Kyrgyzstan’s state-owned mobile operator Alfa Telecom (operating under the MEGA brand) and the Kyzmat State Institution have signed a memorandum of understanding launching a large-scale partnership in the field of information and communication technology, Trend reports via Kyzmat.

The primary aim of this partnership is to streamline public digital services, making them as easy as pie, quicker than a wink, and accessible to every citizen under the sun throughout the nation. Both parties have rolled up their sleeves and are ready to join forces to enhance the quality and efficiency of digital government tools.

The memorandum outlines a range of joint initiatives. These include simplifying the payment process for public services through both cash and non-cash methods, introducing online appointment systems and digital queues in government institutions, and integrating new digital solutions into existing state portals. The partners also plan to upgrade and expand current services while jointly developing business strategies and modernizing operational processes.

A key part of the collaboration will be the integration of Kyzmat’s digital services into the MegaPay mobile application, developed by MEGA. In addition, both sides agreed to test new technologies and explore innovative approaches to further improve the country’s digital public services.

On October 10, 2024, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree establishing the state institution Kyzmat. The organization is responsible for delivering public services to individuals and legal entities, implementing state policy in the field of population registration and documentation, and improving the conditions for providing government services related to civil registration.

